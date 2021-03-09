Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $62.95.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

