JMP Securities Begins Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LDI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.