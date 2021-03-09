JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €69.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.90).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €40.08 ($47.15) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.54.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.