JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €98.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.42.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

