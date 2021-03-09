JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

