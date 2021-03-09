Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 528,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JUSHF has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Jushi in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $6.13 on Monday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

