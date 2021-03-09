Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 1,250,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,305,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

KALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

