KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 607 ($7.93).

KAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

KAZ stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.66) on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

