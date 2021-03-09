Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.76

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $22.45. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 1,595 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $882.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

