Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $29.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $122.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.15 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.98 million, with estimates ranging from $124.43 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,418. The company has a market cap of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

