Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

KRP stock remained flat at $$10.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 91,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,889. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

