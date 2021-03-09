Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIN shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438 over the last ninety days. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 13,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,020. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

