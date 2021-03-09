Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438 in the last three months. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

