Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.90. 275,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 352,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,760,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $17,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 632,699 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,593,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 392,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

