KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 398.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $44,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after buying an additional 309,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

