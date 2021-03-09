Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knoll by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 243.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNL opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

