Kuverit (KUV) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $264,481.03 and approximately $89.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,100,055 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.