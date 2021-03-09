L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.62. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

