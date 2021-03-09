Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Lam Research by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,375. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.03 and its 200 day moving average is $439.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

