Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LSEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

