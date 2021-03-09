Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 2,280 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LNTH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 423,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.