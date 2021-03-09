LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Sells 1,190 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 164,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.