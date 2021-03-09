Lee Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 262 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.53. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.14.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

