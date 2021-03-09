Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 277.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 46.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,487,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Leidos stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

