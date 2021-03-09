Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $602,847.36 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $602,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 1,265,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

