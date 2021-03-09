Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.60.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $150.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.