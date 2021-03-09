Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $49.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

