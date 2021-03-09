Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 5.9%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 333,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 408,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.