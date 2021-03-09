Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 46

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.31 ($0.54). 239,181,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,813,391. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.78. The company has a market capitalization of £29.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 378,947 shares of company stock worth $14,021,437 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

