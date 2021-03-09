loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,210. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.