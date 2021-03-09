Lookers (LON:LOOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.70

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.72 ($0.61), with a volume of 859137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.61.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

