Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $45.15. 168,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 248,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

