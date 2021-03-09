Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $22.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $86.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.78 billion to $90.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.45 billion to $92.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,132,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

