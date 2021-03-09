LTO Network Trading Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $158.19 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00786046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00030792 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,671 coins and its circulating supply is 274,727,242 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.