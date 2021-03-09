Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $676.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

