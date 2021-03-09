LUXCoin (LUX) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $535.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,845.95 or 0.99993247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00036115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00424257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.04 or 0.00885866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00289685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00077568 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002024 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,868,073 coins and its circulating supply is 10,860,841 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

