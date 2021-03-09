Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $35,314,109.40 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.