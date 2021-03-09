LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.22.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

