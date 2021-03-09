Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

MGIC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

