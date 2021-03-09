Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,057.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

MPCMF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

