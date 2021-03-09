Marlin Market Cap Reaches $74.99 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $74.99 million and $109.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00530957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00077777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00526303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076673 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,225,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

