McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 134.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in McKesson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $175.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

