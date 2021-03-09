MCO (MCO) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges. MCO has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $1,333.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 59.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

