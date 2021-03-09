Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 3,274 call options.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,925. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

