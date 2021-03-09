Meme Trading 71.8% Higher This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 71.8% against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $88.10 million and $48.85 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,146.53 or 0.05740586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00435887 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044508 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

