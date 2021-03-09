Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 37,590 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Select Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.77% of Select Bancorp worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth $222,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 4,500 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.