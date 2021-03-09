Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $17.80 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares makes up 8.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

