Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Reliant Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Reliant Bancorp worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,694 shares of company stock worth $92,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

