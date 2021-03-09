Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $982.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.