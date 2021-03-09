Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for about 1.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $5,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.